The Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad – Bissessar says the Keith Rowley administration has subjected citizens of this country to yet another long-winded and bizarre lecture- which has not yet finished – and has explained nothing and offered no hope for people who continue to suffer under his administration.

Via a media release, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the political performance put on by the Leader of the PNM is a blatant abuse of taxpayers’ dollars.

She said he continued his usual diatribe of “Blame Kamla, blame the UNC”, for his inability to manage the country’s affairs.

The Opposition Leader maintained that he failed to account to the people on what the Government has actually done.

She claimed that 2018 saw higher food prices, an increased cost of living and rising unemployment, which was further compounded by an increase in taxes.

The Opposition Leader claimed that what is now clear is that this Government is intent on deliberately misleading the nation about the true state of our economic situation.