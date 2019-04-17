Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the Elections and Boundaries Commission should conduct a forensic probe into a Venezuelan national who was able to come into possession of what appears to be a Trinidad and Tobago Identification Card.

She made the request during the United National Congress’s Monday Night Forum held in Moruga.

On Sunday in a statement the EBC said it was made aware of a post which went viral on social media, showing a man described as a Venezuelan national by the name Juan-Luis Marcano Navarro, with a national identification card bearing the same registration number as a Trinidadian national.

The EBC said after referring to its database, it was found that Navarro’s document is a counterfeit as that name does not exist on the database.

The EBC said it is aware that the Minister of National Security issued a statement that he has requested an investigation be launched, adding that it will assist in any way with this matter.

However, Mrs. Persad Bissessar believes the matter should be investigated further.