Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, responds to recent reports, which indicated that energy company BPTT will be unable to supply Atlantic LNG’s Train 1 with the appropriate amount of gas during the period 2020-2021, owing to several exploration challenges.

During the presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review in the House of Representatives this afternoon, Minister Imbert, said there has been a lot of negativity that has been circulating surrounding this matter.

He also indicated that oil production is expected to stabilize with the increase in exploration activity.

However, in her response Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar still expressed concern pertaining to the development.