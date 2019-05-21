The political rhetoric and bashing has begun to heat up as election season draws nearer.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is now questioning the Government’s claim of an economic turnaround.

Speaking at the United National Congresses’ Monday Night Forum in Sangre Grande, she accused the Government of not bringing policies and plans to he Parliament aimed at job creation.

She lambasted them as she highlighted what she described as the greatest downfall facing persons in this country.

The opposition leader also noted that the Government appeared to not be familiar with the problems facing the average man.

She accused the Keith Rowley led administration of spending their time pleasing what she said, are the four F’s.

Local Government Elections are due sometime this year, however there have been no indications yet as to when it can be expected.