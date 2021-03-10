Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

The Opposition Leader Says Women Are Suffering as She Pleads with Government to Legalize Pepper Spray.

Mar 9, 2021 | 0 comments

Speaking on Monday night, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar suggested that the Government has its priorities wrong.

Mrs Persad Bissessar called on the Government to focus on legislation regarding the legalization of pepper spray rather than the anti-gang bill. She said women are suffering and the Government is continuing to play games with their lives.

 

 

She said it was inconceivable that the Government felt that the Anti Gang Bill was more important than legalising pepper spray, saying the population was tired of the Government’s ‘crocodile tears’ as it pertained to the Bill.

 

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Do you believe that the Government should honor the 2011 agreement for NIB workers?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Buccoo Reef Fast Ferry Should Be in T&T in 31 Days.
The Opposition Leader Says Women Are Suffering as She Pleads with Government to Legalize Pepper Spray.
Gary Griffith Says Garvin Heerah Had No Intelligence, Data or Information.
Public Servants Get Kudos for Showing Up to Work.
40-Year Old Man Released On Advice of DDPP. Inquest Ordered.