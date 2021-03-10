The Opposition Leader Says Women Are Suffering as She Pleads with Government to Legalize Pepper Spray.

Speaking on Monday night, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar suggested that the Government has its priorities wrong.

Mrs Persad Bissessar called on the Government to focus on legislation regarding the legalization of pepper spray rather than the anti-gang bill. She said women are suffering and the Government is continuing to play games with their lives.

She said it was inconceivable that the Government felt that the Anti Gang Bill was more important than legalising pepper spray, saying the population was tired of the Government’s ‘crocodile tears’ as it pertained to the Bill.