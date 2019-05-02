Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has seemingly suggested that she will not remove Gerald Ramdeen as a UNC Senator in the Upper House despite his recent arrest.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday at the Parliament, Mrs Persad-Bissessar noted that Parliamentary provisions allow for persons to remain a senator unless they have been found guilty before the courts.

She also expressed her skepticism over the arrests and questioned its timing.

UNC Public Relations Officer Anita Haynes also says there seems to be some level of political influence in the handling of the matter.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM, she questioned the timing of the arrests again calling it convenient.

She also wondered if the arrests would have any effect on when the date for local government elections will be revealed.

She also issued a challenge to citizens who remain skeptical over the current crop of politicians vying for their vote.

Ms Haynes pointed out that the UNC has been open about its condemnation for illegal activities and wrongdoing.

She added that she hoped the public will see that it is a party willing to institute national change and called on the public to help.

No Political Agenda

However, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is maintaining that the matter was politically motivated.

He added that this is instead a matter of due process and law.

The AG noted that the Police Commissioner and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution are the ones responsible for handling this matter.