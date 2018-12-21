The Oilfields Workers Trade Union says that the Government has to respond to a recent oil field spill managed by the new company Heritage Petroleum.

The OWTU, via a media release, said that the company should be mandated to urgently deal with an oil spill in the Main Field offshore, which they claimed took place on Thursday afternoon.

It stated that no emergency contingency plan has been put in place and is now calling on the government to say if the policy which Petrotrin followed will be handed to Heritage Petroleum.

Speaking with News Power Now on the issue, General Secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, Gary Aboud questioned whether or not Heritage Petroleum will be prosecuted for negligence.

Aboud who has been an advocate for many years regarding proper policy and laws in dealing with the environment said that the national oil spill contingency plan should be made law.