Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley hosted his first 2019 “Conversations with the Prime Minister” last night at Exodus Pan Yard in Tunapuna.

His first question faced yesterday came from Rhoda Bharath, co-host of the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM. Her question to the Prime Minister was about concessions for energy companies operating in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr Rowley explained that some decisions regarding enticements for oil companies to operate in this country in the past seemed to have backfired against the country.

On the topic of energy, Dr Rowley also gave an update on the OWTU’s proposal to operate the Point-a-Pierre oil refinery.

He explained that there has been no agreement yet with the OWTU.

However he warned that the union is running out of time to bid without competition.

Dr Rowley added however that if the union is unable to put forward a successful proposal before the company goes to tender, they can then bid again when tenders go out.