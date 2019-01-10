The confirmation comes from Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Speaking on CNC3’s morning brew programme, he was asked if the presentation by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley signaled the launch of the PNM’s election campaign.

He initially gave a coy reply saying “You’re asking answers”

When pressed on the matter, he eventually confirmed that it was indeed the launch of the election campaign with a curt “Obviously!”

Addressing criticisms by onlookers and the opposition that the PM’s presentation focused too much on the past, Mr Imbert said the criticisms have been taken on board.

He explained that it was necessary however to explain in detail to citizens why the Government took some of the actions that it did.

He added that with local government and general elections both looming, more focus will now be placed on the future