Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says he had to await official word from the Police Service before deciding to take appropriate action against former minister of Public Administration, Marlene Mc Donald who has criminal charges against her.

Dr. Rowley said at no time during the development did he contact the police for any information surrounding Ms. Mc Donald.

He made comment while speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, St Ann’s on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Rowley also gave a detailed breakdown of how he dealt with matters in the past surrounding Ms. Mc Donald, ranging from allegations pertaining to the Calabar Foundation, her visit to President’s House with a person of interest to the police and findings that from the Integrity Commission.

He said the PNM will introduce a new system in its future screening of prospective candidates for elections, which will help strengthen the process.

Under robust questioning from reporters, the Prime Minister also said that no vetting process was fool-proof, adding that the police investigations, which led to the charges against Ms. Mc Donald, and the government’s response to it, were evidence of the new society, which he said his administration was seeking to build.

He said also, this situation represented no crisis, political or administrative, as some commentators have south to make it out to be.

Meanwhile, speaking at City Hall, Port of Spain Thursday night, Dr. Rowley responded to some who have been saying that the country is now a failed state.

He credited the work of the Police Service in making strides in the fight against crime also appealed to companies in the private sectors to partner with the government in building a better country.

The Prime Minister asked the constituents of Port of Spain South, to have faith in the country’s legal system.

Directly addressing the constituents, Dr. Rowley described last week’s events surrounding their MP as unpleasant.

However he said Ms Mc Donald’s constituents can take comfort in knowing that she will have the opportunity to defend herself against the allegations.