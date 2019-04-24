Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has announced plans to change and improve aspects of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

He shared the information during the TTPS weekly media briefing at the Police Administration Building on Wedneday.

This comes on the heels of recent comments in which he hinted at revamping the Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit following the controversy regarding the search of the hotel room of Buju Banton who was in Trinidad for his I AM Legend Concert.

Commissioner Griffith articulated that a more streamlined approach will be taken to ensure optimal operations at the TTPS.

He revealed that there would be units within the Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit to deal with illegal firearms and illegal substances.

Commissioner Calls Out Critics

Never one to shy away from candidly sharing his thoughts on people’s opinions of him, the Commissioner did just that as he ended the media conference.

Commissioner Griffith had some very strong words for those he said concentrated on criticizing him even while he tried to ensure the safety of citizens.

He referred to two notable names who he said were responsible for this type of behavior.