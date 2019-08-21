Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the movement of prisoners to Building 13 at the Maximum Security Prison compound, was based on a request made to the Commissioner of Prisons.

The Police Commissioner made a request based on intelligence gathered recently by the Police, and the Prison’s Commissioner has agreed with the request.

In a media release this afternoon, the TTPS saidCommissioner Griffith is curious as to why an external agency is so concerned with where prisoners are moved to or housed.

It noted that Building 13 is one of the most modern facilities in the Prison system, so contrary to negative utterances, the three prisoners will be well taken care of.

Commission Griffith also sought to remind the public that dozens of violent criminal acts have been issued from behind prison walls.

He said that Police and Prison Services will do all that is required to eliminate communications between prisoners bent on targeting persons from their cell blocks and members of the public that are desirous of carrying out these wishes.

Members of the public with any information about any intent to cause harm to members of the law-abiding public are asked to contact 800-TIPS, 999 or text 482-GARY.