The Police Social and Welfare Association is praising the impact of Commissioner Gary Griffith on the Service.

During a television, President of the Association, Acting ASP Michael Seales noted that Mr Griffith’s tenure can only be judged accurately after he has left the job.

He added, however, that the Police Commissioner seems to be on the right track.

Acting Asp Seales pointed to several changes implemented by Commissioner Griffith which have already had positive effects.