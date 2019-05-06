Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj speaking on the political climate
Polls
Loading ...
Local Weather Forecasts
Latest Video Highlights
Advertisment
Recent Posts
Follow us on TwitterMy Tweets
BBC Headlines
- The false child abduction rumours against Romanians in Great Yarmouth May 7, 2019
- British soldier dies in Malawi during anti-poaching operation May 7, 2019
- Games of Thrones' coffee cup and 6 other TV and film bloopers May 7, 2019
- Royal baby: William welcomes Harry to 'sleep deprivation society' May 7, 2019
- Assisted suicide: Paul Lamb renews bid for right to die May 7, 2019
- European elections: Why the UK couldn't avoid them May 7, 2019
CNN Headlines
- The photo that shows how unequal this country is May 7, 2019
- Pulitzer prize-winning journalists released after more than 500 days in prison May 7, 2019
- Turkey orders Istanbul mayor revote May 7, 2019
- Woman detained after Australian PM egged May 7, 2019
- Oil tanker explosion kills at least 55 people May 6, 2019
- French telecoms company and former CEO face trial over wave of suicides May 6, 2019