The Presence of Venezuelans in T&T, Poses Serious Threat. Union Leader Remains Adamant.

One Labor Leader is today saying that the presence of Venezuelans in the country poses a serious concern.

President of the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union, Vincent Cabrera believes that serious issues will develop because of volume of Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm this morning, he said that what worries him is the characterization and the context in which they are here.

He also maintained that the labor force in T&T as well as laborers from Venezuela would be negatively affected because of the absence of a migration policy.

