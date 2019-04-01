Despite admitting an increase in the number of Venezuelan nationals entering Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley maintains that there is no refugee or migrant crisis in this country.

Dr Rowley made the comment during a recent television interview.

He denied that the proposed 1 year work permit plan for Venezuelans was a call for increased migration.

Dr Rowley argued that this country does not have the capacity to offer itself as a refugee haven for the people of Venezuela.

He maintained that the Government is simply responding to a situation in the best possible manner.