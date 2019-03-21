Prime Minister Dr, Keith Rowley, has assured members of the Muslim community that the government is committed to ensuring their right to protection and equal place in Trinidad and Tobago.

Dr Rowley was speaking during a meeting with Muslim leaders at the Diplomatic Centre Wednesday when he made the statement.

The Prime Minister hosted the meeting in response to security concerns raised following the recent terrorist attack in New Zealand.

He told Muslim leaders that they have a right to demand protection but they also have a duty to condemn criminality in all its forms especially within their organisations wherever it may be found.

He told those gathered that they play an important role in holding the fabric of society together and encouraged them to let dignity and their religious principles guide them in rejecting wrongdoing.

Following the meeting one Muslim leader spoke with reporters.

Also present at the meeting was Minister of National Security Stuart Young.

He said that Government did not buy in­to the nar­ra­tive that there is a bat­tle be­tween Rasta­far­i­an­ism and the Mus­lim com­mu­ni­ty.

Minister Young added that he was told by some of the Mus­lim lead­ers that they had al­ready be­gun en­gage­ment with some lead­ers of the Rasta­far­i­an move­ment in prepar­ing a pol­i­cy pa­per for some sort of res­o­lu­tion to the crime prob­lem.