The Prime Minister Deems Kamla Persad Bissessar “Unfit To Ever Run The Country Again”.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley during the People’s National Movement’s town meeting stated that several persons from the Syrian community are afraid to leave their homes and venture outside in fear for their lives being at risk.

Speaking in El Dorado on Tuesday Dr. Keith Rowley said he deems the Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar as unfit to ever run the country again.

Dr. Rowley made this statement in light of him being accused of putting the Syrian community above and ahead of the rest of the country.

Dr. Rowley said that the Opposition Leader also accused him of being a Judas and is only serving the Syrian Community.

