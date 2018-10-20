The Prime Minister Visits Flooded Areas, Assessing Damage. He Assures Assistance Is On The Way.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and National Security Minister Stuart Young are meeting with the relative authorities to assess flooding damage caused following yeaterday’s intense rainfall.

SEE STATEMENT FROM THE PM:

I am in La Horquetta with some of my Ministers. We are assessing the damage, speaking with affected residents and ensuring that resources are reaching displaced persons.

I have been receiving timely updates from the relevant Government agencies responsible for spearheading the ongoing rescue operations as well as those coordinating relief efforts in the communities affected by severe flooding.

Throughout the night and into this morning the men and women of our protective services and the various Regional Corporations have been working diligently on the ground to respond to this disaster. In Greenvale Park, La Horquetta the Coast Guard and Defence Force are working to rescue those who are trapped. For those of you who are still stranded I know that patience may be running thin but help is on the way.

I am in contact with the Minister of Works and Transport the Honourable Rohan Sinanan who is on the ground coordinating support and I have also spoken with the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the Honourable Kazim Hosein who is heading to the North Coast which has also been hard hit. The Minister of National Security and Communications, the Honourable Stuart Young is mobilising with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management to conduct an aerial reconnaissance so that we can better ascertain the scope of the intervention required.

The Government through its respective agencies is working to ensure that much-needed resources reach those who require assistance.

In the coming days the full extent of the damage will be revealed as the water subsides. Today there are families seeking shelter at community centers and schools. We will be directing supplies to these locations.

I want to commend all those who have been working tirelessly under very difficult conditions to do what is necessary.

I am truly heartened by the response of those who have volunteered their time and donated items to comfort and help displaced persons.

We must continue to remain vigilant and heed the warnings and alerts from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the Meteorological Office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

