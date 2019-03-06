It is official.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Calypsonian organisation (TUCO) has announced the official results for the National Road March Competition 2019.

Via media release TUCO offered congratulations to Machel Montano, Ian Alvarez (Bunji Garlin) and Gamal Doyle (Skinny Fabulous) on their resounding win to cop the Road March Title with their song “Famalay”.

Their song was played a total of 346 times.

Runner up in the Road March Race was Kees Dieffenthaller who’s “Savannah Grass” was played a total of 207 times.

The most such titles have gone to the late Lord Kitchener with eleven wins.

Montano now ties Super Blue with ten wins and the Mighty Sparrow brings up the rear with eight wins.

News Power Now spoke with Ian Alvarez Bunji Garlin who expressed gratitude to all of the fans who accepted the song, and supported its concept.