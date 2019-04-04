A Marabella man who stole a police vehicle is presently being sought by police.

Reports indicate that two SRP con­sta­bles at­tached to the Emer­gency Re­sponse Pa­trol Unit, South, was dri­ving a marked po­lice ve­hi­cle near the Clax­ton Bay fly­over around 9 am when they got a re­port of an ac­ci­dent along the south-bound lane of the Solomon Ho­choy High­way.

When the of­fi­cers responded they noticed that one of the oc­cu­pants in a ve­hi­cle parked along the shoul­der got out and be­gan walk­ing away quick­ly and went to investigate.

The of­fi­cers left the po­lice SUV and fol­lowed the man who crossed the roadway.

However as the of­fi­cers fol­lowed, he sud­den­ly dou­bled back in a west­er­ly di­rec­tion, leav­ing the of­fi­cers across the high­way.

He then ran in­to the po­lice SUV and sped off on­to the Cedar Hill Road. A re­port was made and St Mar­garet’s po­lice pur­sued the stolen SUV. It was lat­er found aban­doned along the old train line in St Mar­garet’s. The sus­pect has al­ready been iden­ti­fied as a man from the area and police say that an arrest is imminent.

Consequences For Officers Involved

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has spoken about the incident, suggesting that there will be consequences for the officer or officers involved.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM on Thursday, Commissioner Griffith expressed his displeasure with the entire incident.

He said while the mistake was unacceptable, he will examine the circumstances and take the necessary action including retraining if necessary.

Commissioner Griffith also provided some information on an initiative he is working on to allow for a greater number of officers out on patrol.

He is hoping to institute the online reporting of crimes which he says will minimize the number of police officers required to be at a police station.

Griffith explained that the service already faces personnel constraints, something he is aiming to address.