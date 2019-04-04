A Marabella man who stole a police vehicle is presently being sought by police.
Reports indicate that two SRP constables attached to the Emergency Response Patrol Unit, South, was driving a marked police vehicle near the Claxton Bay flyover around 9 am when they got a report of an accident along the south-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
When the officers responded they noticed that one of the occupants in a vehicle parked along the shoulder got out and began walking away quickly and went to investigate.
The officers left the police SUV and followed the man who crossed the roadway.
However as the officers followed, he suddenly doubled back in a westerly direction, leaving the officers across the highway.
He then ran into the police SUV and sped off onto the Cedar Hill Road. A report was made and St Margaret’s police pursued the stolen SUV. It was later found abandoned along the old train line in St Margaret’s. The suspect has already been identified as a man from the area and police say that an arrest is imminent.
Consequences For Officers Involved
Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has spoken about the incident, suggesting that there will be consequences for the officer or officers involved.
Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM on Thursday, Commissioner Griffith expressed his displeasure with the entire incident.
He said while the mistake was unacceptable, he will examine the circumstances and take the necessary action including retraining if necessary.
Commissioner Griffith also provided some information on an initiative he is working on to allow for a greater number of officers out on patrol.
He is hoping to institute the online reporting of crimes which he says will minimize the number of police officers required to be at a police station.
Griffith explained that the service already faces personnel constraints, something he is aiming to address.