An All-Points Bulletin has been issued for the recapture of eight men who escaped from the Golden Grove Remand Yard, early Wednesday morning.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is at this time actively searching for the prisoners, after they were discovered missing at around 6:40am.

The escapees are: Kerry Valentino, Atiba Sealy, Joshua Janet, Olatungi Denbow, Michael Findley, Stefon Austin, Brent Johnson, Mikhale Mohammed.

Members of the public are being asked to circulate the photos provided and to contact the nearest police station if they see the escapees, or have any information that will lead to their recapture.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escaped men is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station, or text/WhatsApp 482-4279.