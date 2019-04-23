Many in Trinidad would have used the long Easter weekend to rest, relax and spend time with loved ones.

However, it seems that they did not do so in Tobago.

At least this is according to the Vice President of the Tobago Hotel & Tourism Association, Carolyn Birchwood James.

Speaking with New Power on Tuesday, she revealed that Hotels and Guest Houses on the sister isle did not fare well for the recent Easter weekend with many operating under capacity.

In fact she said that unconfirmed figures suggest that no hotel reported full capacity occupation for the Easter period.

Mrs Birchwood James said she believes that once operational, the new ferry, the newly-leased Jean De La Valette would help to improve the dismal situation with the hotel industry in Tobago.