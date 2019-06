Sergeant Christopher Swamber of the Stolen Vehicles Unit of the Police Service says there has been a reduction in motor vehicle larceny and robbery.

Speaking at the weekly TTPS news briefing, Sergeant Swamber said there were 300 reports of stolen vehicles comprising of larceny and robberies in 2019, this can be compared to 411 in the prior year.

Sergeant Swamber said arrests were also made in connection with these crimes.