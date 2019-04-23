The public is being asked to assist the police service in identifying human remains which were found near an abandoned well in Guapo on Monday.

According to reports, around 10.45am on Monday, police received information that skeletal remains were found in a bushy area off Field Road, Parrylands, Guapo and a team of officers visited the scene.

The remains were bones, and no clothing was found nearby.

At this time the police is said to be unable to determine whether or not the bones belong to a man or a woman.

The remains are expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Center in St James for a preliminary examination.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Guapo Police at 648 2403, Point Fortin Police at 648-2426, or any police station. Information can also be given anonymously through 555 or 800-TIPS.