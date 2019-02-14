The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is reminding Soca lovers who decide to ‘pick up something’ and ‘run with it’ without permission that they could face a charge.

ASP Wayne Mystar said during Wednesday’s TTPS media briefing that taking things (and people) without their permission could constitute a criminal offence.

The trend has taken off with the popularity of soca star Mr Killa’s Carnival hit ‘Run With It’, in which a friend called ‘Mr Rum’ encourages him to ‘pick up something’ and ‘run with it’.

ASP Mystar stated that persons could find themselves afoul of the law.

He said that there have been numerous complaints to the police, and many offences could stem from these actions.