Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says communication during the Carnival season is an important factor with which citizens and tourist sometimes fall short on.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing on Wednesday, Commissioner Griffith said TTPS has teamed up with Carnival mobile app D’ Junction, to ensure that masqueraders can locate their band as well as the closest police station.

When asked by a reporter if police officers will be penalized for not turning up to work for Monday and Tuesday and the strength of officers during the ‘Parade of the Bands’, Commissioner Griffith said that officers are taking a new sense of pride in their work and wearing their uniform.

And thus he sees no problem with the turnout of officers for the two days.