Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, says the local government elections will be held this year as is constitutionally due.

Dr Rowley made the revelation while speaking with reporters at a sod turning ceremony of various packages of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.

UNC Reminds PM Of Reform Promise

The United National Congress welcomes the announcement but is also noting that the People’s National Movement had promised Local Government Reform.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM on Thursday, Deputy Political Leader of the UNC, Khadijah Ameen reiterated the importance of Local Government Reform.

She noted that the current PNM Government has promised reform but has not yet delivered.

Ms Ameen said while the elections are necessary, so too is reform.

Ms Ameen added that local Government reform must not just be negligible and legislative but must be implemented alongside additional measures to yield actual results.