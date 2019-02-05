Freedom, facts and fake news.

That’s the title of a two day media symposium being hosted by the University of the Southern Caribbean to tackle the issues facing media communications in the 21st century.

Guest panelist at the symposium, BBC presenter Neil Nunez, said the issue of fake news is something which has always been a part of society.

However, speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM, he emphasized that the issue is now more pervasive given the advent of social media.

Mr Nunez added that what makes fake news even more problematic is the motivation behind the act and the effect it can have on public trust.

The two day symposium on the matter is being hosted by USC at the Radisson Hotel under the patronage of the British High Commissioner, Tim Stew.