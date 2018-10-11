The University Of The West Indies Warns Of Increasing Global Temperatures Following UN Climate Change Report.

Caribbean countries are being urged to take immediate action on the report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UNIPCC.

A news release issued by the University of the West Indies, from its headquarters in Mona, Jamaica, says that Caribbean scientists have long held that global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees may be the limit of global warming that vulnerable regions in the world such as ours can tolerate.

The report quotes Professor Michael Taylor, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, as saying that even at this limit, there are significant risks, adding that global action on this matter is not an option, but is a must.

He said he hoped the latest report from the UNIPCC can spur a region-wide response and the significance of its findings for the region.

