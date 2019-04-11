The US Department of State has updated its travel advisory and is warning travelers to Trinidad and Tobago to exercise increased caution when in the country due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.

In the travel advice updated this week with risk indicators, the warning was raised to Level 2.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young commented on a previous update in March.

Young at the time said he initiated the process to have the language used in the advisory with respect to terrorists revised.

The updated warning said widespread violent or organized crime is present in areas of the country, further advising that “local law enforcement may have limited ability to respond to serious crimes.”

Regarding terrorism, the advice noted that “terrorist attacks have occurred and/or specific threats against civilians, groups and other targets may exist.

Further, it advised that kidnapping and/or hostage taking occurs in some areas in T&T.

Travelers were warned against going to Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain due to crime.

US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the said areas, and after dark, are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches.

The warning said violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, occurs regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.

It also noted that gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common, and a significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.