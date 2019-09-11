Today marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and people all over the world are pausing to remember the day. Almost 3000 people lost their lives when two hijacked planes crashed into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center on 9/11, changing America forever.

A series of services will be carried out today to remember the dead as a mark of respect and to help those they left behind.

In remembrance of the occasion, US Presidential hopeful, Bernie Sanders tweeted:

“Today, we remember the thousands of lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the bravery of first responders who put their lives at risk to save others.The attacks began an era of endless war for our country and we must change course.”

US President, Donald Trump meanwhile, speaking at the Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, repeated his claim that he went down to Ground Zero shortly after the attacks.

He said, “I was looking out of a window from a building in midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw the second plane at a tremendous speed go into the second tower. It was then that I realized the world was going to change.

He continued, “Soon after I went down to Ground Zero with men who worked for me to try to help in any little way that we could. We were not alone.”

Here’s a look back at 9/11 in Photos :