There He Goes Again. Kanye’s Got the World’s Attention Again.

Kanye West, who can never resist a Twitter controversy, sent out a seemingly bland tweet to his 28 million followers on Monday.

His tweet about the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals — a set of 17 goals to end extreme poverty, abolish inequality and improve the environment, among other things, by 2030 — has left many people in the global development community scratching their heads.

Many people, especially those working to reach the global goals, pretty much can’t believe what just happened.

Once heads stopped exploding, they began wondering: Why did he do it? And why three years after the goals were first adopted?

Various theories are being put forth.

Some speculate that West is out to redeem himself. He has made headlines over the past few weeks for saying in a TMZ interview that slavery was “a choice” and praising President Trump on Twitter.

Others think it’s part of some kind of performance art piece, with West taking us all along for a ride.

The U.N., meanwhile, is just happy that he did it.

Since 2015, the institution has been trying to make the SDGs, not known for being the sexiest topic, “famous.” The tweet from West is a welcome “surprise,” says Florencia Soto Nino, associate spokesperson for the U.N. in New York City.

“Kanye’s tweet helped us reach people we normally would not have reached,” she says. “His fans may not be interested in U.N. issues, but maybe now they’re more curious. The more people that know, the better.”

