There is another report of an attack on a Prison Officer.

The home of a 37 year old officer was shot at on Wednesday morning.

The officer, who is attached to the Port of Spain Prison, was not injured.

Police recovered 11 spent 9mm shells at the scene.

The incident allegedly took place at 1:45 am at the victim’s home along Tumpuna Road, Arima.

He was woken up by several explosions and upon investigation he observed that the front of his house had been shot at.