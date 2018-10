Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, says steps are being taken to increase the amount of Traffic Wardens in the country.

Speaking during the Parliament Standing Finance Committee examination of expenditure on Monday, Minister Sinanan said there are currently one hundred and seventy-nine traffic wardens employed in the programme.

He also defended the performance of the wardens, adding that cabinet has given its support for the programme to be expanded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest