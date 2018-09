Reports reaching #NewsPowerNow indicate that Republic Bank, along Ariapita Avenue was broken into between Saturday night and this morning.

We understand that security guards discovered it broken into.

A wall leading to the vault was reportedly busted however the intruders were unable to access the vault. The assailants were however able to access a cash bin, stealing $127,000TTD; $5,000USD; $500 Canadian; £205 and $427 Euros.

