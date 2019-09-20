One firearm and a quantity of ammunition were found by officers of the San Juan Police Station.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, during a mobile patrol on Thursday along 1st Street San Juan at around 11.30am, WPC Solomon and PC Elwin of the San Juan Police Station were stopped by a woman who said that her life was threatened.

The officers, then accompanied the woman to the home of the suspect, however the suspect was not at the location. The victim pointed to a stove in the kitchen where she believed the gun to be hidden. The officers made checks and found a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was later arrested. Enquiries are continuing.