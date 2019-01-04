Heritage Petroleum Company Limited says Amalgamated Security Services Limited officers arrested three men in the Forest Reserve area in connection with stolen heavy oil equipment from the state-owned Company.

It explains that at around 10.30 p.m. Wednesday evening, while on mobile patrol, the officers observed a truck carrying equipment.

They stopped the vehicle, questioned the driver and its two occupants and examined its contents.

The men could not provide a proper account for the items.

The vehicle and its contents (19 electrical motors and one generator) were seized and the three men were subsequently arrested and taken to the Fyzabad police station along with the confiscated items.

The men are to be charged for the offence today.

The public is reminded that trespassing or theft of state or any property is illegal.