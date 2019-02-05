Police are now investigating another shooting incident, this time in West Trinidad.

Reports indicate that at around 10.45pm on Monday, police were alerted to reports of gunshots in Chaguaramas. On arrival at Alcan Bay, they found 33 year old Jason Getooah bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg. A second victim, 31 -year- old Jamal York received injuries to his left wrist and arm, while 34-year-old Ronald Depiza was shot in the abdomen.

The victims told police they were seated in a car when a silver Hyundai Tuscon pulled alongside them and fired shots.

The victims were taken to the St. James District Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.