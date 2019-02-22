Heritage Petroleum Company Limited says it was asked to provide assistance to three individuals, including two children ages (12 and 13), who were pulled out of a naturally occurring oil seep area off Techier Road, Egypt Village, Point Fortin after they fell and were trapped while in pursuit of a kite.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

HSE Personnel from the Company were informed of the incident and were immediately dispatched to the scene where they worked alongside members of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and the Atlantic Emergency Response Team to rescue the individuals.

In a media release Heritage Petroleum said the three were then taken to the Point Fortin Hospital and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

They are all said to be in a stable condition and were expected to be discharged today.

The Company underscored that it has provided appropriate support and assistance to the affected persons accordingly.