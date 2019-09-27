Police are investigating what led to the shooting of three men who are now warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The victims are between the ages of 29 and 35, police said, and are all from the Diego Martin Community.

Reports indicate that the trio was in the company of a fourth friend in a garden off Espaniol Extension, Covigne Road, Diego Martin, when they were confronted by a man dressed in a CEPEP Uniform.

The man announced a hold-up.

However, the friends, on seeing the firearm, all attempted to flee the scene.

The gunman shot at the group, resulting in three of the men suffering injuries. The gunman then fled the scene.

The police were notified and all three victims were rushed for medical treatment.

Their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

The fourth friend, police said, has not been seen since the incident, and attempts to contact him via phone have proven futile.