As students across Trinidad and Tobago enter a new academic year this week with the assurance by Education Minister Anthony Garcia that schools are ready to welcome them, former Education Minister Dr. Tim Gopeesingh laments the common practice of the lack of continuity by successive administrations.

In an interview with News Power Now, the Caroni East MP said the present government has deviated from successful education programs that would have seen Trinidad and Tobago stand among advanced nations.

Dr. Gopeesingh highlighted that violence in schools has increased due to the ministry of education’s decision to decrease the number of student support services officers at the nation’s schools.