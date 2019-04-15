The expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport, seen as key to Tobago becoming the ideal tourist destination, is turning out to be a contentious issue.

As NIDCO seeks to acquire land to continue with the upgrade, it is being met with resistance by the residents of the Bon Accord/Crowne Point area who are in the path of the proposed expansion.

Lionel Thomas, whose wife has been a resident of Bon Accord for the past fourteen years, spoke to News Power on Sunday, he says, he is against the project and there is little to no concern being shown for the residents.

Mr Thomas stated that site earmarked for their relocation has major issues and the residents are not happy with it.

Another concern for Mr. Thomas is the matter of adequate compensation as he doesn’t think it will be enough.