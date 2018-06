Barry Lovelace, Education Coordinator at the NGO “Environment Tobago” says the sister isle is also facing its share of environmental issues.

Speaking with News Power Now, he said the issue of solid waste management is something Tobago is having difficulty treating with.

He added that environment awareness is something that should be instilled from a young age and highlighted the Ridge to Reef programme being embarked upon by Environment Tobago.

