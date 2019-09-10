Another criminal act in Tobago is engaging police at this time. A gyro vendo was shot and is said to be warded in critical condition, following what police have described as an attempted robbery. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Elias Dabbourah. The incident occurred at around 3am on Monday.

Police reports state that Dabbourah and his business partner were transporting goods to their business place at Crown Point Shopping Complex when they were attacked by two armed masked men. The victim reportedly put up a fight and was shot in the head by one of the perpetrators.

Camera footage shows the two men entering the Complex from a dark alley, and pouncing upon the two businessmen. The bandits escaped on foot.

Investigations are underway. Anyone with information on this or any other crime, is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS.