Chairman of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Martin George says that stakeholders are cautiously optimistic.

Speaking with News Power on Tuesday he stated that there were still concerns with the $300 million which was allocated to the Tobago House of Assembly.

He said that there needed to be more details on exactly where it will be allocated.

He said it should not merely be a case of borrowing to service debt or pay salaries.

George said that there were missing details regarding the Marina Project and what percentage of local labour, construction and contractor content would be there.

He also articulated that nothing was heard of the Airport Expansion Project.