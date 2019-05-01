Executive Chairman of the Tobago Festival Commission, George Leacock, says from an initial assessment, the group is pleased with the product, which was the Tobago Jazz Festival 2019.

Speaking with News Power Now in an interview on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Leacock said the Commission has not yet done a comprehensive review of the festival, which usually attracts scores to Tobago.

He also confirmed that the niece of International RnB Singer and Grammy Award Winner, Toni Braxton who performed at the event passed away on Monday.