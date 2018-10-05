Tobago Gospel Singer, Positive, Giving Back To T&T’s Youth In A Special Way.

You’ve heard the name Positive, haven’t you? The Tobago gospel artiste recently spoke with our entertainment news correspondent, Melissa, revealing an amazing new initiative he’s launched- something called, the Freedom Generation School Tour.

Aimed at inspiring young people across Trinidad and Tobago, the tour, which was recently experience by students of the St. Francois Girls College in Belmont, Trinidad, strives to motivate the youth to attain success.

Positive said the effort is being done in conjunction with Faith Assembly and will touch young people from all walks of life.

On Wednesday the tour touched down at the Mt. Hope Secondary School, with plans to visit at least 30 schools during the month of October.

