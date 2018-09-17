Tobago Hotel Association Laments Tobago’s Declining Tourism Thrust.

Not enough is being done for Tourism in Tobago.

This is the sentiment of Vice President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Carol-Ann Birchwood-James.

Speaking during a News Power Now interview, Mrs. Birchwood-James said there is little to no marketing of Tobago as a Tourist destination and as such, the island runs the risk of being left behind by its Caribbean neighbours exhaust all available marketing opportunities.

Where attracting visitors from Trinidad to Tobago is concerned, Mrs Birchwood-James insists that even this seems to have been overlooked.

Despite the Galleons Passage not being a fast ferry, she contends that the vessel needs to be put into service as soon as possible.

Chairman of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce Inter Island transport Committee, Dianne Hadad says the disbanding of the Tourism Development Company and the creation of separate marketing bodies for both islands has not made a difference in aiding the recovery of tourism in Tobago.

Speaking with News Power Now she explained that the tourism in the sister isle has met its death.

She explained that the new entities are not working and from all reports will not be, any time soon.

However, Ms. Hadad maintained that she has not lost hope.

