Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles, says the THA is focusing on establishing food security on the sister isle.

Speaking with reporters on the issue, Mr. Charles explained that the THA is seeking to build interest and get young people involved in agriculture.

He said one of the ways to achieve this is through the School Feeding Programme.

